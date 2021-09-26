Israeli troops kill four Hamas members in West Bank raids
Israeli troops killed at least four Hamas militants in gun battles during raids on Sunday against one of the group's cells in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli military spokesman said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Israeli officials have long voiced concern that Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, intends to gain strength in the West Bank and challenge its rival there, the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA), heightening security risks for Israel.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
All countries based on truth, justice rejoice over Azerbaijan's victory - Iranian ambassador (Exclusive)
Latest
Azerbaijan victorious in 44-day war thanks to strength of its army, people - Turkish military expert
All countries based on truth, justice rejoice over Azerbaijan's victory - Iranian ambassador (Exclusive)
Digitalization - most important tool for ensuring transparency of transit traffic, says Azerbaijani minister