Hamas loses control of Gaza Strip - Israeli Defense Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The Palestinian Hamas movement has lost control of the Gaza Strip, its supporters are fleeing south, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said, Trend reports.

According to him, local civilians are robbing their bases.

"Hamas does not have the strength to stop the Israel Defense Forces. The IDF is advancing in all directions. Hamas has lost control of the Gaza Strip. Terrorists are fleeing south. Hamas bases are looted by civilians. They have no trust in the government," the minister said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.