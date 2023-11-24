Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Israel

First stage of return of hostages from Gaza Strip completed - Israeli PM

Israel Materials 24 November 2023 23:13 (UTC +04:00)
First stage of return of hostages from Gaza Strip completed - Israeli PM

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Israel completes first phase of return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Trend reports.

The Prime Minister said that the country's authorities intend to achieve the release of all prisoners and fulfill all the objectives of the military operation in the enclave.

He also added that Israel is obliged to return all abducted citizens of the country.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more