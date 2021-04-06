Klil, Wipro join JVP-Industry 4.0 incubator collaboration

A collaboration was agreed upon between venture capital fund Jerusalem Venture Partners and the Industry 4.0 incubator in Karmiel, in which leading industrial companies from Karmiel will partner with JVP.

These firms include Indian company Wipro Limited, Klil Industries Limited, Keter Group, Tambour Company and the Trellidor Group.

Erel Margalit, JVP chairman, hosted Tzuri Daboosh, chairman of Klil in Karmiel, and the incubator’s managers at the company’s offices in Jerusalem recently to come to an agreement on the partnership.

Daboosh: The vast experience of Erel Margalit and the JVP Foundation can contribute greatly to the incubator and its position as a national leader in the growing and unique field of Industry 4.0.

Margalit noted that he personally holds a special place for Karmiel, where he grew up, and said that the collaboration arrangement in the city is brings him coming full circle.