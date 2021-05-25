Chile to loosen restrictions for those vaccinated against COVID-19

Chileans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to move more freely within the country, the government said on Monday, although the nation's borders will remain closed through mid-June to tamp down a fresh spike in infection, Trend reports citing Reuters.

People in Chile who have completed their vaccination cycle will be able to move between communities that are both in and out of quarantine for some activities, as well as travel more freely inside the country starting on Wednesday, the government said.

All other sanitary measures, including mask wearing and social distancing, will remain in place for the grou