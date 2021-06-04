Increase In Vaccine Production Capacity In India To Be "Game Changer": US

Other News 4 June 2021 11:00 (UTC+04:00)
Increase In Vaccine Production Capacity In India To Be "Game Changer": US

Increase in manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccines in India has the potential to be a game changer well beyond its borders, US President Joe Biden's administration said Thursday.

"It's important to us because India has suffered immensely from the outbreak. Virtually, no element of Indian society has been left untouched by this horrible scourge. That is why we have spoken of the focus on increased manufacturing in India," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"The increased manufacturing capacity in India, the volume of capacity has the potential to be a game changer well beyond India's borders. And that's precisely why this arrangement was reached and announced in the context of the Quad," he said.

Early this year at the first virtual Quad summit composed of leaders from Australia, India, Japan and the United States, it was decided to work together to increase the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity of India.

So far the United States has contributed $500 million in COVID-19 assistance to India. This includes $100 million from the government alone. The entire US government, including Secretary of State Tony Blinken, has led an effort to galvanise the private sector to chip in, he said.

"We have been really gratified to see that, together between the US government contributions as well as private sector contributions, we have seen some $0.5 billion in support go to India in its time of need," he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey notes increase in value of car exports to Kazakhstan
Turkey notes increase in value of car exports to Kazakhstan
Qatar's 4M2021 import of Turkish-made cars up in value
Qatar's 4M2021 import of Turkish-made cars up in value
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported through Turkish Ambarli port
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported through Turkish Ambarli port
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kremlin cautions against having inflated expectations for Putin-Biden summit Russia 12:02
Winner of FIA F-2 Practice Session wirhin F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix announced Society 12:00
Georgia reports 779 coronavirus cases for June 4 Georgia 11:59
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 11:58
Azerbaijan submits intergovernmental complaint on Armenia to ECHR Politics 11:57
Colombia to restart large events as COVID-19 deaths climb past 90,000 Other News 11:41
ADB, Uzbek Hamkorbank sign loan agreement to expand access to credit for Uzbek MSMEs Finance 11:40
First crash at Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:37
Total is Transforming and Becoming TotalEnergies Oil&Gas 11:33
Russian companies supervise projects for hydropower plant construction in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:32
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender to buy spare parts for pumps, compressors Tenders 11:27
SOCAR Turkey increasing experience in diversifying use of renewables Oil&Gas 11:27
Most popular search engine in Azerbaijan for May 2021 disclosed ICT 11:26
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas signs agreement on building Atyrau integrated chemical complex Oil&Gas 11:24
Restoration in full swing in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam - Trend TV Politics 11:21
SoftBank Group may invest $700 mn in Flipkart after exiting firm in 2018 Other News 11:12
US Eager To Involve India In Covid Clinical Trials: Dr Fauci Other News 11:11
SOCAR Turkey begins using IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation Oil&Gas 11:09
UAE-India to be world's busiest air route over next 18 years: IATA Other News 11:08
Uzbekistan eyes changing system of land allocation and sale Uzbekistan 11:03
Azerbaijani oil prices rising Finance 11:01
Azerbaijan sees decrease in precious metals prices Finance 11:00
Increase In Vaccine Production Capacity In India To Be "Game Changer": US Other News 11:00
Indian Navy set to issue Rs 50,000 crore submarine tender under 'Project 75 India' Other News 10:59
F-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off with F-2 Practice Session in Baku (PHOTO) Society 10:54
Kazakhstan sees increase in number of plastic cards in circulation Business 10:37
Iran starts importing electricity from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 10:35
Kyrgyzstan says Tajikistan violated peace agreements Kyrgyzstan 10:26
LNG sector to overcome COVID challenges, to show supply growth Oil&Gas 10:23
Iran reviving its stagnant production, industrial units Business 10:21
Azerbaijan shows footage from Abilja village of liberated Gubadly district (VIDEO) Politics 10:18
Kazakhstan consistently implementing measures for transition to 'green economy' Kazakhstan 10:17
Global oil production set to grow with OPEC+ easing – Fitch Solutions Oil&Gas 10:10
One million Hungarians got vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V Russia 10:06
UK drops Portugal from safe travel list in major blow to airlines Europe 10:00
Musk 'trolling' puts brakes on bitcoin's rebound Finance 09:59
Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’ Arab World 09:55
Kazakhstan sets new maximum prices for wholesale of commercial gas Oil&Gas 09:54
Turkey notes increase in value of car exports to Kazakhstan Turkey 09:53
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 4 Finance 09:51
Average salary in Israel rises another 5.5% Israel 09:50
Shah Deniz gas to meet over twice of demand in every capital city along Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 09:49
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery opens tender for mud pump maintenance Tenders 09:41
Azerbaijan, Russian Yaroslavl region have good co-op prospects in some areas - governor Business 09:40
bp discloses volume of Shah Deniz gas exports via SCP Oil&Gas 09:39
Qatar's 4M2021 import of Turkish-made cars up in value Turkey 09:39
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 4 Uzbekistan 09:35
bp says over 30 wells drilled at Shah Deniz to date Oil&Gas 09:22
Georgian PM meets Congressional delegation Georgia 09:22
"Stable" forecasts for banks’ ratings prevail in most CIS countries Finance 09:21
Azerbaijan’s military aerodrome complex of Combined Arms Army (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 09:05
Azernews newspaper talks about need for peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia Politics 09:04
Shah Deniz to see 5 more wells to come online in 2021 Oil&Gas 08:59
Tokyo Olympics increases number of people in foreign delegations to 40 Other News 08:50
Saudi-Russian cooperation includes construction of nuclear reactors, minister says Arab World 08:29
1,319 new COVID-19 cases, total caseload stands at 391,695 Kazakhstan 08:11
Tajik equipment observed on undecribed area of Kyrgyz-Tajik border Kyrgyzstan 08:10
US President Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdoğan in overseas trip Turkey 08:05
Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off in Baku Society 08:00
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 470,000 Other News 07:40
U.S. sees sixth round of Iran nuclear talks and likely more Nuclear Program 07:11
Chinese Liaoning Lide interested in building solar power plant in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region Oil&Gas 06:30
World Bank, IMF urge action on COVID-19 vaccine access for developing countries Other News 06:01
More than 2.73 mln people in Somalia face food crisis: UN Other News 05:21
Israel's active COVID-19 cases drop below 200 Israel 04:45
Head of U.S. Postal Service under federal investigation over fundraising US 04:12
UK reports highest number of daily COVID infections since late March Europe 03:41
Czech gov't survives no-confidence vote Europe 02:58
Around 200 evacuated from Madrid hotel fire, no one injured Europe 02:19
African countries acquire 53.5 mln COVID-19 vaccines: Africa CDC Other News 01:46
European Commission unveils plan for new digital ID wallet Europe 01:09
U.S. State Dept approves potential $3.5 bln helicopter sale to Australia - Pentagon US 00:31
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported through Turkish Ambarli port Turkey 00:02
Uzbekistan imports $113.7 million worth of passenger cars in Jan-Apr 2021 Uzbekistan 3 June 23:52
Delta variant now "dominant" in the UK Europe 3 June 23:40
WHO says new COVID-19 surges threatening Africa's health systems Other News 3 June 23:08
Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 16.59% in May Turkey 3 June 22:42
Biden announces sharing plan for 25 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses US 3 June 22:25
Eurasian Business Forum: Spotlight into Kazakhstan Business Forum held in Dubai Kazakhstan 3 June 22:05
Tajik and Uzbek business circles hold meeting in Dushanbe Tajikistan 3 June 22:03
Visit of business delegation from Austria to Kyrgyzstan discussed in Vienna Kyrgyzstan 3 June 22:00
Uzbekneftegaz: Issues of implementation of innovations in the oil and gas sector were discussed with representatives of the UN Commission Uzbekistan 3 June 21:42
Work to resolve situation in Karabakh region continues every day - Russian Foreign Ministry Politics 3 June 21:30
Turkmen company starts production of soaps under Älem brand Turkmenistan 3 June 21:15
Iran increases investments in Mazandaran Province Business 3 June 21:14
ADB, Turkmenistan step up efforts to deepen regional co-op on CAREC platform Business 3 June 21:14
Roadmap for co-op between Senates of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed in Tashkent Kazakhstan 3 June 20:32
Court hearing on case of Lebanese mercenary who fought in Karabakh to be held soon Azerbaijan 3 June 20:14
Russia’s Lukoil holding talks to join Dostlug project Oil&Gas 3 June 20:00
Turkey’s export of cars to Iran up Turkey 3 June 19:35
Georgia elected to UNWTO Executive Council for 4 years Georgia 3 June 19:27
Belgian Ambassador Completes Diplomatic Mission in Tajikistan Tajikistan 3 June 19:22
Kyrgyzstani medics may be employed in Germany Kyrgyzstan 3 June 19:15
Georgian ISET-PI predicts increase in real GDP Business 3 June 19:06
Uzbekistan receives two seismic stations from US Uzbekistan 3 June 19:06
Turkmenistan’s import of cars from Turkey down Turkey 3 June 19:03
Baku hosts 13th Meeting of Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue (PHOTO) Politics 3 June 18:50
Volume of transactions at Baku Stock Exchange up for year Finance 3 June 18:49
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee fulfills forecast on budget revenues Transport 3 June 18:35
French newspaper publishes article about roads under construction in Karabakh region Politics 3 June 18:15
All news