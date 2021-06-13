Insider attack kills 8 policemen in S. Afghanistan

Eight policemen have been confirmed dead in an alleged insider attack at a police checkpoint in Qalai Bast locality outside Lashkar Gah, the capital of the troubled southern Helmand province on Sunday, head of the provincial council Attaulah Afghan said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident took place early Sunday when "a Taliban infiltrator disguised himself as a police" opened fire on the policemen inside the checkpoint in Qalai Bast area, killing eight on the spot, and escaped quickly, Afghan said.

In the meantime, Mohammad Zaman Hamdard, the spokesman for Helmand police has confirmed the incident but didn't provide details. The fire exchange between the police and the Taliban rebels in Qalai Bast area inflicted casualties on both sides, he said.