Brazil reports 399 more COVID-19 deaths
Brazil registered 399 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 563,151, the health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 20,165,672 after 13,893 new cases were detected.
Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.
As of Saturday, more than 152.1 million people in Brazil had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with over 45.3 million people fully vaccinated.
