Dozens of Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes with Israeli soldiers
Dozens of Palestinian protesters were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in several West Bank cities and villages, Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its medical crews treated 33 Palestinians who were injured by Israeli soldiers during the clashes in the village of Beita, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.
The statement said two were injured by rubber-coated metal gunshots, and 31 suffered suffocation after inhaling teargas fired by the soldiers, adding that Israeli soldiers opened fire at one of the ambulances in the area.
