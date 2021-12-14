Harnaaz Sandhu, the first Sikh woman Crowned as Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is the new Miss Universe 2021!

The 21-year-old from Chandigarh, was declared the winner of the 70th edition of the pageant on Sunday night in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz has created history as she becomes the first Sikh woman to win the title.

As part of the top three rounds, the contestants were asked, “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?" To this, Harnaaz said, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today."