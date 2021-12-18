India could soon domestically produce cells for electric vehicles, cut import dependence: Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar

India will soon be able to reduce import dependence with respect to cells for electric vehicles, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar has said, adding that research and development in the sphere of advanced chemistry cell technology and successful transition to green hydrogen will make it easier and faster, Trend reports citing News18.com.

In an exclusive interview to News18.com, Rajiv Kumar said the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing advance chemistry cell in the country has received tremendous response and will pave the way for domestic production of cells in India. The scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet in May this year.

Kumar said this in response to a question on India’s import dependence on China for raw materials needed to produce battery cells, even as India looks at transition to electric vehicles in about a decade.

“Hence the PLI scheme for manufacturing of advance chemistry cell in the country. It has got a tremendous response and this will mark the beginning of the production of cells within India,” he said.