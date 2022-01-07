Cabinet approves MoU between India and Turkmenistan, assent on cooperation in the field of Disaster Management
The Union Cabinet has approved the signing of MoU between India and Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Management, Trend reports citing News Express.
The MoU seeks to put in place a system under which both India and Turkmenistan will benefit from the Disaster Management mechanisms of each other.
It will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building in the field of Disaster Management.
At present, India has signed the bilateral / multilateral Agreement / MoU / Joint Declaration of Intent / Memorandum of Cooperation for cooperation in the field of Disaster Management with Switzerland, Russian, SAARC, Germany, Japan, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Bangladesh and Italy.
