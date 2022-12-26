Algerian president signs budget law for 2023

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday signed the budget law for 2023 in the Algerian capital Algiers, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The law, which was approved by the parliament earlier this month, includes a number of measures aimed at boosting investment.

The law sets the reference price for a barrel of oil at 60 U.S. dollars and the marketing price at 70 dollars in 2023.

According to the law, Algeria's economy is expected to grow by 4.1 percent next year, and the country's inflation rate is expected to be around 5.1 percent.