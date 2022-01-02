Russia’s oil output up 2.2% to 524 mln tonnes in 2021

Russia’s oil and gas condensate output at the end of 2021 increased by 2.2% and reached 524.05 mln tonnes, according to statistics released by the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex (CDU TEK). In December 2021, oil output increased by 8.4% to 46.1 mln tonnes, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to international financial reporting standards, Rosneft increased oil production in December by 1% to 15.56 mln tonnes, and since the beginning of the year, the figure has decreased by 1.9% to 186 mln tonnes. Lukoil output in December increased by 13.9% to 6.87 mln tonnes, and since the beginning of the year - by 1.3% to 76.08 mln tonnes. Surgutneftegas in December increased production by 14.5% to 5.07 mln tonnes, since the beginning of the year, the company's production increased by 1.3% to 55.45 mln tonnes. In December, Gazprom Neft produced 4.94 mln tonnes, which is 5.9% higher than in December 2020, the company's output amounted to 56.59 mln tonnes since the beginning of the year, which is 0.2% less year-on-year.

Tatneft output in December increased by 11.5% to 2.44 mln tonnes, and since the beginning of the year - by 7% to 27.83 mln tonnes. Novatek produced 0.99 mln tonnes of oil (-5.4%), since the beginning of the year production increased by 0.1% to 11.88 mln tonnes. PSA (production sharing agreements) operators in December reduced oil and condensate output by 15.2% to 1.04 mln tonnes, and since the beginning of the year, the figure has decreased by 8.2% to 12.89 mln tonnes.

Russian’s oil exports in 2021 decreased by 3.2% to 225.1 mln tonnes. Russia participates in the OPEC+ agreement on oil production cuts, so international exports are also reduced. However, the countries of the agreement are gradually easing restrictions and restoring oil production. Thus, in December 2021, Russian oil exports increased by 7% to 19.9 mln tonnes.

Oil exports to non-CIS countries for 12 months decreased by 2.2% and amounted to 214.4 mln tonnes, and in December supplies increased by 12.7% to 19.24 mln tonnes. Exports of Russian oil to CIS countries since the beginning of the year fell by 19.9%, to 10.7 mln tonnes. In December, this figure was 0.68 mln tonnes (-56.3%). Oil transit for the year decreased by 12.1% to 17.35 mln tonnes. In December, the figure fell by 32% to 1.24 mln tonnes.

In 2021, 287.99 mln tonnes of oil were supplied to the domestic market, which is 4.2% more than a year earlier. In December, 25.28 mln tonnes of oil were supplied to the domestic market (an increase of 6.9%).

Electricity output

Electricity production in Russia in 2021 increased by 6.4% year-on-year and amounted to 1.131 trillion kWh. Energy consumption in 2021 increased by 5.4% to 1.106 trillion kWh.

Electricity generation in the Unified Energy System of Russia amounted to 1.114 trillion kWh, which is 6.5% more than a year earlier.

At the same time, in December production volume reached 112 bln kWh (+5.1% compared to December 2020), and the consumption volume reached 109.6 bln kWh (+ 4.4%).

At the end of 2021, electricity exports from Russia increased 2.2-fold year-on-year and reached 25 bln kWh.

Electricity supplies for export in December 2021 increased 1.8-fold in annual terms and amounted to 2.7 bln kWh.

According to statistics, in 2021 Russia imported 1.9 bln kWh of electricity, and in December - 0.3 bln kWh.

Coal output

Russia’s coal production in 2021 increased by 8.9% compared to 2020 to 438.09 mln tonnes.

Coal production in December increased by 5.8% in annual terms and reached 39.01 mln tonnes.

Supplies of Russian coal to the domestic market, including for the companies' own needs, increased in December by 3.8% to 16.63 mln tonnes. Out of this volume, 6.73 mln tonnes were provided to power plants, which is 2.7% more than in the same period last year. Coal supplies for coking decreased by 0.4% to 2.88 mln tonnes.

Export of Russian coal in December decreased by 5.7% to 16.54 mln tonnes. At the same time, in general, in 2021, exports increased by 5.7% to 214.368 mln tonnes.

Gasoline output

At the end of 2021, Russia increased gasoline production by 6.1% compared to 2020 to 40.76 mln tonnes. In December 2021, production increased by 13.3% year-on-year to 3.73 mln tonnes.

In 2020, the demand for fuel decreased worldwide due to isolation measures against the backdrop of the pandemic (in Russia, they began to be introduced in March 2020). Currently, there is a gradual recovery in demand due to the relaxation of restrictions.

Diesel fuel output in December increased by 9.1%, to 7.381 mln tonnes, fuel oil production decreased by 6.3% to 3.67 mln tonnes.

In general, the volume of oil refining in Russia in December 2021 increased by 6.9% to 24.68 mln tonnes, and in 2021 - by 3.9% to 280.685 mln tonnes.