Russia registers 30,085 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 30,085 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest level since August 16, whereas the number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 96, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

On the previous day 33,186 coronavirus cases and 103 related deaths were registered in the country, while figures since the beginning of the pandemic reached 21,049,027 and 387,468, respectively.

The number of recoveries increased by 46,992 in 24 hours compared with 52,628 on the previous day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,140,608.

The number of coronavirus patients taken to hospital in the past 24 hours amounted to 1,383, down by 47.7% compared with the previous day. On the previous day 2,644 coronavirus patients were taken to hospital.