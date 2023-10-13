Russia presents Türkiye with roadmap for creation of gas hub

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Russia has developed a roadmap for the creation of a gas hub and presented it to Türkiye, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with RT Arabiс, Trend reports.

"Currently, this project is under discussion, the roadmap has been developed and presented to Turkish partners. They are considering this issue. As soon as the roadmap is signed, the actions will be implemented according to the plan," he said.

In October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin took the initiative to lay additional gas pipelines from the Russian Federation to Türkiye along the bottom of the Black Sea, as well as to create a gas hub.