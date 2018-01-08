Istanbul to get its biggest covered market in 2019

8 January 2018 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Construction of Istanbul's biggest covered market is expected to end in April 2019, the Turkish media reported Jan. 8.

Reportedly, the market will be built near a shipping canal in Istanbul.

The new covered market will have 190 stores, 990 wholesale stores, about 10 bank branches, restaurants, and cafes.

Parking lots for 95 high-capacity trucks and 300 cars are also planned to be built there.

There will also be a mosque in the market.

