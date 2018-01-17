Turkish Armed Forces shell Syria’s Afrin

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces have shelled the Syrian city of Afrin, the Turkish media reported Jan. 17 citing a military source.

According to the preliminary data, more than 20 members of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Syrian wing of PKK (YPG) were killed.

The Turkish Armed Forces also subjected to artillery fire the positions of YPG terrorists in Afrin on Jan. 14.

