Turkey conducting operations on border with Iran

The Turkish Armed Forces are conducting operations on the Iran-Iraq border as part of the fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, Turkish media reported June 21.

Presently, the preparatory work is underway to expand the military operation in the north-east of Iraq.

Earlier, Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces launched a new military operation in northern Iraq. He noted that the Turkish Air Force used 20 aircraft and destroyed 14 PKK bases.

"Turkey is resolute in the fight against PKK," Erdogan said.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

