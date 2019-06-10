Turkish Armed Forces conduct operations to eliminate key PKK figures

10 June 2019 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces are conducting operations to eliminate key figures of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Trend reports via Turkish media.

During the recent operations of the Turkish Armed Forces within the country and beyond its borders, 213 key PKK figures, including bomb experts, were eliminated.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey neutralizes 40 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkey 6 June 06:39
Turkey discloses number of terrorists killed in large-scale operation in northern Iraq
Turkey 4 June 14:28
Two dead, 5 injured after shootout at Turkish-Iranian border
Turkey 1 June 13:30
Turkish jets destroy PKK depots in N Iraq
Turkey 31 May 00:10
Turkey expands area of military operations in northern Iraq
Turkey 30 May 11:22
Turkey tests domestic Bora guided missiles for first time in Iraq
Turkey 30 May 11:03
Latest
China May crude oil imports drop from record in April
Other News 11:32
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of International Union of Architects (PHOTO)
Politics 11:21
Iran’s OPEX: sanctions cannot cripple petrochemical sector
Politics 11:20
Iran exports products worth $8.4B in 2 months
Business 11:04
Japan's military says pilot vertigo likely cause of F-35 crash
Other News 11:03
Shipwreck in Turkey leaves two dead
Turkey 10:57
Turkmenistan expands production of laundry detergents
Economy 10:50
Investments in Kazakhstan's exploration work to exceed $26M
Economy 10:46
Container loading, unloading at Iran's Shahid Bahonar port up by nearly 70%
Business 10:36