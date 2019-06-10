Turkish Armed Forces conduct operations to eliminate key PKK figures

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces are conducting operations to eliminate key figures of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Trend reports via Turkish media.

During the recent operations of the Turkish Armed Forces within the country and beyond its borders, 213 key PKK figures, including bomb experts, were eliminated.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

