Over 20 people detained in Ankara

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Over 20 people were detained in Ankara as part of the operation conducted by Turkish police, Trend reports via Turkish media.

There were two foreigners among the detainees, who are suspected of selling drugs.

The operation began at 05:00 (GMT +3) on June 20.

Earlier, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that the country faces a serious threat and should toughen up the fight against drug addiction and drug trafficking. "The number of deaths from drug overdoses is increasing every year," said the Minister.

The minimum age for Turkish citizens starting to use drugs is 13 years, with 36 years being the average, and 65 being the maximum. Addicts in Turkey aged 15-24 years old make up 2.9 percent of the country's population, with those 25-44 years old making up 2.8 percent and those 45-64 years old making up 2.3 percent of the population.

There are 22 rehabilitation centers for drug addicts in Turkey.

Over the past 4 years, more than 300,000 people have been detained in Istanbul for using and selling drugs.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news