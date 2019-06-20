Over 20 people detained in Ankara

20 June 2019 09:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Over 20 people were detained in Ankara as part of the operation conducted by Turkish police, Trend reports via Turkish media.

There were two foreigners among the detainees, who are suspected of selling drugs.

The operation began at 05:00 (GMT +3) on June 20.

Earlier, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that the country faces a serious threat and should toughen up the fight against drug addiction and drug trafficking. "The number of deaths from drug overdoses is increasing every year," said the Minister.

The minimum age for Turkish citizens starting to use drugs is 13 years, with 36 years being the average, and 65 being the maximum. Addicts in Turkey aged 15-24 years old make up 2.9 percent of the country's population, with those 25-44 years old making up 2.8 percent and those 45-64 years old making up 2.3 percent of the population.

There are 22 rehabilitation centers for drug addicts in Turkey.

Over the past 4 years, more than 300,000 people have been detained in Istanbul for using and selling drugs.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Police seize over 100 kg of heroin in eastern Turkey
Turkey 05:11
Turkish foreign minister to visit Iran
Turkey 19 June 16:48
Erdogan Says Turkey Will Receive Russian S-400 Defence System 'Very Soon'
Turkey 19 June 02:46
Turkey’s ruling party to win repeated municipal elections in Istanbul - Erdogan
Turkey 18 June 17:50
Construction of high-speed railway connecting south-western Turkish provinces nearing end
Turkey 18 June 17:42
Turkey-Azerbaijan relations to further strengthen - FM
Turkey 18 June 17:12
Latest
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to test equipment
Tenders 09:53
Turkmenistan to host exhibition of innovative technologies of Caspian states
Central Asia 09:48
Iran to cut oil seed imports by 50%
Business 09:46
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Italy counts on 5.2 billion euro budget improvement to appease EU
Other News 09:36
Azerbaijan may join another int’l agreement
Politics 09:34
Floods displace more than 7,400 in Uruguay
Other News 08:44
China to stand firm as trade talks with U.S. restart
China 08:25
Train derails in Nevada, spilling vegetable oil, closing major highway
US 08:00