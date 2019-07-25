Former Turkish Prime Minister begins preparations for creating new political party

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has begun preparations for the creation of a new political party, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

As reported, a four-story building was rented in Ankara’s Beysukent District, where Davutoglu will regularly meet with representatives of various communities.

According to the information, a new political party in Turkey may be created in fall this year.

Davutoglu said earlier that a new political party will be created if his negotiations with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) do not bring results.

The Turkish media reported that a new party headed by the ex-minister of economic affairs Ali Babacan is being created in Turkey, and Ahmet Davutoglu and Abdullah Gul will join this political movement.

