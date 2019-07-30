Iraq to connect its railways with Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Iraq intends to connect its railways with Turkey, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Transport of Iraq.

The construction of the railway between Iraq and Turkey will be carried out by Iraqi Republic Railways Company (IRR).

Currently, there is a railway between Iraq and Syria, which has been used as a route to Turkey.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey told Trend earlier that four Turkish provinces will be connected by high-speed railways. According to the ministry, preparatory work is underway for the construction of a high-speed railway between the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Mardin and Sirnak.

"The high-speed railway will be built to the Khabur checkpoint on the Turkish-Iraqi border," the ministry said.

