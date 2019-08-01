Ali Babacan names founders of new political party in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Former Minister of Economic Affairs of Turkey Ali Babacan called the names of the persons who will form a new political party in Turkey, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to him, a new political party will be created already at the beginning of fall by the ex-president of Turkey Abdullah Gul and the ex-deputy chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Besir Atalay.

Ali Babacan left AKP on July 8, 2019. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized his exit from AKP.

The Turkish media reported that a new party headed by Ali Babacan is being created in Turkey, and Ahmet Davutoglu, Abdullah Gul and Bulent Arinc will join this political movement.

