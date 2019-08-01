Ali Babacan names founders of new political party in Turkey

1 August 2019 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Former Minister of Economic Affairs of Turkey Ali Babacan called the names of the persons who will form a new political party in Turkey, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to him, a new political party will be created already at the beginning of fall by the ex-president of Turkey Abdullah Gul and the ex-deputy chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Besir Atalay.

Ali Babacan left AKP on July 8, 2019. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized his exit from AKP.

The Turkish media reported that a new party headed by Ali Babacan is being created in Turkey, and Ahmet Davutoglu, Abdullah Gul and Bulent Arinc will join this political movement.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish-Georgian trade decreases by more than $20M
Economy 11:02
Turkish specialists involved in search operations of crashed Azerbaijani military plane (PHOTO)
Politics 31 July 20:03
Turkey announces volume of petroleum products’ sales by Star Refinery
Oil&Gas 31 July 17:08
Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Turkey by more than 28%
Oil&Gas 31 July 16:59
Turkey to look for alternative to F-35 planes
Turkey 31 July 14:21
Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey down
Economy 31 July 14:19
Latest
Uzbekistan may start production of world’s most expensive berries
Economy 11:26
Azerbaijani Finance Minister: MIGA loan not needed for SGC
Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijani poultry factory exports eggs to Afghanistan
Economy 11:21
Britain to spend an extra £2.1 billion on no-deal Brexit planning
Other News 11:12
Turkish-Georgian trade decreases by more than $20M
Economy 11:02
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 11:02
Iran commissions Heris Thermal Power Plant
Oil&Gas 11:02
Number of tourists visiting Georgia through Azerbaijan growing
Economy 10:58
Fitch names main rating weakness of banks in Kazakhstan
Finance 10:57