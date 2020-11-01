Death toll in earthquake in Turkey rise to 64 (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1
Trend:
The death toll in the earthquake in the Turkish city of Izmir increased to 64, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
A strong earthquake occurred in the Turkish city of Izmir, on October 30, tremors of 6.6 magnitude were felt in the city and in the surrounding regions.
20:11 (GMT+4) A strong earthquake occurred in the Turkish city of Izmir, on October 30, tremors of 6.6 magnitude were felt in the city and in the surrounding regions, Trend reports citing Disaster Management Agency Authority (AFAD).
The death toll from the earthquake has risen to 62 people.
Currently 218 people are being treated in hospitals.
