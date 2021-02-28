Turkey reports over 8,000 new daily COVID-19 cases, 66 fatalities

Turkey Sunday reported 8,424 new coronavirus cases, including 610 symptomatic patients, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The country's overall caseload crossed 2.7 million, including 28,569 related deaths with 66 of them coming on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry.

As many as 6,511 patients won the battle against the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to over 2.57 million.

More than 33.175 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 109,639 in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 1,191.