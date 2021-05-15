Value of Georgia's import of Turkish clothes grows

Turkey 15 May 2021 16:22 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Azerbaijan's olive oil company entering Russian market Business 16:44
Turkey's revenues from exporting electrical goods to France increase Turkey 16:27
Fitch Ratings anticipates Azerbaijan's GDP growth in 2021 Business 16:26
Value of Georgia's import of Turkish clothes grows Turkey 16:22
China's import value of Turkish electrical goods up in 4M2021 Turkey 15:42
Turkey unveils number of ships docking at Tuzla port in 1Q2021 Turkey 15:39
French import of grains from Turkey rises in value Turkey 15:36
Fitch predicts growth in foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan Finance 15:35
U.S. requires inspections for wire failure on Boeing 737 Classic planes US 15:05
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 14:45
Iran hoping to overcome 4-th peak of COVID-19 Society 14:38
Iran worried about blackouts due to cryptocurrency mining at homes Business 14:32
Georgia increases exports of beer Business 14:22
Kazakhstan's import value of Turkish electrical goods disclosed Turkey 14:20
Kazakhstan’s postal operator to engage repair services via tender Tenders 14:20
Kazakh energy company opens tender for buying isolators Tenders 14:18
Uzbekistan's import value of Turkish electrical goods notably up Turkey 14:18
Walmart says fully vaccinated employees can go without masks starting Tuesday US 14:03
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit secondary school No 1 and Saint Elisæus Jotaari Church in Nij settlement, Gabala (PHOTO) Politics 13:26
Georgia reports 1,576 new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 13:01
Iran hopes to start exporting gas if Vienna talks are successful Oil&Gas 13:01
Iran's 4M2021 import of Turkish grains doubles in value Turkey 12:33
Turkey reveals 1Q2021 volume of cargo shipment via Trabzon port Turkey 12:31
Value of Turkish cement export to Germany rises Turkey 12:29
EBRD to back development renewable energy projects in Georgia Oil&Gas 12:17
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening ceremony of Gabala Railway Station and Laki station - Gabala single-track railway (PHOTO) Politics 12:17
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening ceremony of new bridge over Bum River, road to Bum settlement after renovation (PHOTO) Politics 12:05
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Albanian Church of Blessed Virgin Mary in Nij settlement, Gabala (PHOTO) Politics 12:05
Azerbaijani president, first lady arrive in Gabala district (PHOTO) Politics 12:00
Iran inaugurating more projects in Chabahar port Business 11:57
Romania’s Romgaz lowers natural gas output q-o-q Oil&Gas 11:45
No provocative actions against Russian peacekeepers noted in Karabakh - MoD Politics 11:37
Casualties due to landmines in Azerbaijani liberated territories addressed at online conference Society 11:36
India: Modi releases 8th instalment of PM-KISAN benefits Other News 11:31
Fitch revises outlook on Azerbaijan's IDR Finance 11:31
Armed forces spearhead India’s Covid battle Other News 11:31
UN Secretary-General counts on cooperation with Russia in supporting peace and stability Russia 11:30
Romgaz’s investments turn out to be 39% less than planned Oil&Gas 11:29
Spain logged hottest year on record in 2020 Europe 11:25
Romgaz sees over 7% decrease in Q1 2021 revenues Oil&Gas 11:17
Khari Bulbul festival in Azerbaijan's Shusha became message to the world - MP Politics 11:14
TAP AG joins other partners to submit White Dragon for IPCEI status Oil&Gas 11:00
UAE urges Mideast ceasefire, offers condolences to all victims Arab World 10:34
Vienna Energy Research Group talks Iran's capacity in oil production, int'l oil sales Business 10:26
Iran to invest in Afghanistan's infrastructure projects Business 10:19
Petrochemical revenues to become less volatile, says McKinsey & Co. Oil&Gas 10:12
Tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Baku up on sale (PHOTO) Society 10:11
Georgia’s subsistence minimum up Business 10:06
Azerbaijan to have two routes to Turkey within BTK corridor Economy 09:58
Europe has right conditions for "safe reopening" of tourism in summer - EU Commissioner Tourism 08:52
Georgian-Lithuanian co-op facilitates freight transport between China, Europe - Ministry Transport 08:19
Jan.-Apr. 2021: Georgian wine export up 15% Business 08:16
Demand for domestic tourism on the rise in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:16
Some 300 applicants register for Presidential elections in İran Politics 08:15
Turkey’s 87 tech zones exports reach $5.8 billion Turkey 08:14
China's probe lands on Mars Other News 07:39
Kazakhstan keen to cooperate with Spain in water resources management Kazakhstan 07:09
Number of active U.S. drilling rigs increases this week Oil&Gas 06:27
Cuba reports record number of daily COVID-19 cases Other News 05:40
Japanese lawyer implores Tokyo to cancel Olympics, 350,000 sign petition Other News 04:31
Romania to ease COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday Europe 03:18
U.S. city Columbus agrees to pay 10 mln USD to family of unarmed black man killed by police US 02:26
3 rockets fired from Syria toward Israel Arab World 01:37
Indonesia reports 2,633 new COVID-19 cases, 107 new deaths Other News 00:49
Turkey reports over 14 400 COVID-19 cases) Turkey 14 May 23:58
New project 'Log in Georgia' to give access to high-speed internet to people in rural areas ICT 14 May 23:52
Head of Kazakhstan holds meeting with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Kazakhstan 14 May 23:49
Lithuanian company launches innovative complex solution in Azerbaijan's financial sector Economy 14 May 23:40
5.2 mln Ethiopians in restive northern region need food aid - UN Other News 14 May 23:05
Improved coronavirus conditions lead to further relaxation of restrictions in Cyprus Europe 14 May 22:19
Israel's annual inflation up 0.8 pct, highest in nearly 2 years Finance 14 May 21:21
Chairs of Azerbaijani Parliament, Turkish National Assembly talk issues of mutual interest Politics 14 May 20:40
COVID-19 kills 202 more Iranians over past 24 hours Society 14 May 20:39
Lithuania gifts 15,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Georgia Georgia 14 May 20:26
Turkey to gradually relax COVID-19 measures, normalcy in June Turkey 14 May 20:21
President Tokayev receives Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Kazakhstan 14 May 20:19
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made another post from Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14 May 19:23
Germany's COVID-19 incidence rate drops below 100 for first time in two months Europe 14 May 18:46
Georgia updates environmental targets with support from EU4Climate project Business 14 May 18:01
Azerbaijani FM, high-ranked EU official discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation Politics 14 May 17:55
Extra costs to air fares for PCR testing almost double flight cost - IATA Transport 14 May 17:45
SOCAR to supply Rosneft’s oil products to Baltic states, Ukraine, Poland Oil&Gas 14 May 17:27
Google leads U.S. business push to preserve work permits for H-1B spouses US 14 May 17:20
Production of electric cars in Iran needs more motivation - ministry official Business 14 May 17:05
Azerbaijan, US exchange views on Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation Politics 14 May 17:02
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 14 Society 14 May 16:56
Georgia negotiating with South African, Polish companies to manufacture military UAVs Business 14 May 16:53
Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine expected to be delivered to India by end of the week Russia 14 May 16:53
London May cocoa expiry sees 72,230 tonnes tendered Europe 14 May 16:52
Azerbaijan confirms 326 more COVID-19 cases, 1,262 recoveries Society 14 May 16:50
Azerbaijan names date of issuing tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Baku Society 14 May 16:01
Afghan president calls Azerbaijani president Politics 14 May 15:55
Wizz Air joins airlines cancelling Tel Aviv flights Europe 14 May 15:36
Georgia receives financing from WB toward cost of energy supply reliability Oil&Gas 14 May 15:28
More Azerbaijani enterprises to export tomatoes to Russia Economy 14 May 15:16
'Lancet report on India COVID-19 response another attempt to undermine developing country's ability to challenge big pharma's monopoly' Other News 14 May 14:40
Kazakh telecommunications company opens tender to buy station for wells management Tenders 14 May 14:25
Russia reports 9,462 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 14 May 14:15
Azerbaijani MoD names number of commissioned military units in liberated areas (PHOTO) Politics 14 May 13:54
Total assets of INPEX rise in Q1 2021 Oil&Gas 14 May 13:45
