Turkish president talks UN plan on safe corridors for grain exports across Black Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The time has come to take action on the UN plan to create safe corridors for grain exports across the Black Sea, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Trend reports via Anadolu.

The sides also discussed the situation in Syria, developments in Ukraine, and the issue of creating safe corridors for the export of grain across the Black Sea.

Erdogan stressed the importance of expanding the cross-border mechanism in Syria.

He also emphasized that armed conflict in Ukraine should be stopped through negotiations.

The president noted that Türkiye is ready to contribute to the intensification of the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine.