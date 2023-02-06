Turkish military transport airplanes put on alert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. At the request of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in connection with the earthquake that occurred in the central part of the country, military transport airplanes are put on alert, Trend reports via the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

The ministry noted that the rescue teams are also on alert and are working in coordination with AFAD.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

The number of people who died in the earthquake in Türkiye has exceeded 76.