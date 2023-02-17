bp to resume its operations in Türkiye by end of next week - regional president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. By the end of next week, bp is going to resume its operations in Türkiye as normal, said Gary Jones, bp Regional President to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye during a briefing dedicated to bp's plans for the future, Trend reports.

According to him, SOCAR and bp started checking the part of the Ceyhan terminal where oil is received through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline right after the earthquake in Türkiye.

"No serious damage was found following the results of the inspection. Therefore, export operations were not suspended. However, for security reasons, the operation of loading tankers with oil was suspended," he said.

The tanker loading operations at the Ceyhan Terminal were temporarily suspended by the operator of the BTC pipeline in Türkiye (Botaş International Anonim Şirketi (BIAS) on Feb. 6 due to the earthquake that hit the country. On Feb 12. tanker loadings of oil from the BTC pipeline at the Ceyhan terminal were resumed.

The total length of the BTC oil pipeline is 1,768 kilometers, of which 443 kilometers run through the territory of Azerbaijan, 249 kilometers - through the territory of Georgia, and 1,076 kilometers - through the territory of Türkiye. Construction of the pipeline began in April 2003, and its filling with oil took place on May 18, 2005.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 38,044 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.