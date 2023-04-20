Türkiye announces free-of-charge gas supplies from new Black Sea field to its population

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Nearly 25 cubic meters of gas will be provided to the Turkish population free of charge after the start of supplies of Black Sea gas to consumers, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

The Turkish state will reimburse the cost of natural gas in the amount of 130 liras for each household.

By 2026, it’s planned to supply gas to more 299 settlements in the country.

A ceremony of commissioning the Black Sea gas will be held today, at 21:23 (GMT +4), with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On April 19, the Black Sea natural gas was successfully tested at the Filyos Gas Processing Facility.

Back in August 2020, Erdogan announced that Türkiye discovered hydrocarbon reserves in the Black Sea, which amount to about 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas.