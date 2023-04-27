Türkiye completes evacuation of all citizens out of Sudan

The evacuation of Turkish civilians from Sudan via Ethiopia has been completed as of Thursday, the Turkish Embassy in Khartoum announced, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Nearly 1,500 people, including 1,383 Turks, have been removed so far, with efforts underway to bring home 200 others from Port Sudan and 200 more from a military base near Khartoum.

Türkiye began a large-scale evacuation of its citizens last Sunday, following other nations in pulling people out of Sudan, where violent clashes between the army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over the RSF’s “absolute” integration in the military have killed hundreds of people and stranded foreigners since April 15.

Fighting flared anew in the country late this week despite the warring factions’ cease-fire declaration as more people fled Khartoum and former officials, including one facing international war crimes charges, left prison.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on both sides in Sudan to end the conflict and return to negotiations. However, a U.N. envoy said the truce was partially holding despite no sign that the two sides were ready for serious talks.

Also on Thursday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke in a video call with a group of Turks awaiting evacuation via Egypt.

Sending greetings from Antalya, Cavusoglu wished the evacuees a safe journey to Cairo and then to Türkiye.

He also expressed gratitude to Turkish authorities for taking care of the evacuees. “We have a light heart thanks to your efforts. Thank you for not leaving our citizens alone,” he said.