Cavusoglu to travel to Moscow for talks with Lavrov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Moscow on May 10 to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and participate in quadripartite talks on Syria (Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria), he said in an interview with Turkish media, Trend reports.

"We received official confirmation from Moscow. On May 10 we will leave for Moscow. In the morning I will have the opportunity to negotiate with Lavrov, and after that we will take part in a ministerial meeting," he said.