Türkiye’s earthquake-affected regions allocate specially equipped containers for voting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Specially equipped containers have been allocated for voting in the presidential and parliamentary elections in the earthquake-affected regions of Türkiye, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Instead of the school buildings affected by the earthquake, where voting usually takes place, the electoral process is organized in specially equipped containers. In undamaged school buildings, the electoral process is organized as usual.

On February 6, the earthquake of 7.7-magnitude occurred in Türkiye. The earthquake with an epicenter in the Pazardzhik district of the Kahramanmarash province lay at a depth of 7 kilometers. As a result of the earthquake, serious damage occurred in the provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Urfa, Diyarbekir, Adana and Kahramanmarash. Several more strong earthquakes occurred on the territory of the country after that.

Türkiye is holding presidential and parliamentary elections today.

Turkish President, Head of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fatherland Union candidate Sinan Ogan and Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kilicdarogu stand as candidates in the elections.

In addition, 600 deputies in 87 constituencies will be elected to the Turkish Grand National Assembly. 24 parties and 151 independent candidates participate in the elections.

Türkiye has over 191,000 ballot boxes installed. There are 60,697,843 registered voters in the country. About 5 million of them are voting for the first time.

Voting will begin at 08:00 (GMT+3) and will last until 17:00 (GMT+3). Chairman of the Supreme Electoral Council (CEC) Ahmet Yener said that the preliminary results will be announced on the same day.