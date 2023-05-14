Parliamentary and presidential elections in Türkiye are very important for country’s future – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The parliamentary and presidential elections in Türkiye are very important for the future of the country, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

He noted that the elections in Türkiye will continue in a democratic spirit.

Turkish Minister of National Defense voted in Kayseri [Turkish city].

Türkiye is holding presidential and parliamentary elections today. Voting will last until 17:00 (GMT+3). More than 64 million people have the right to vote in Türkiye.

Turkish citizens who live in foreign countries voted in the presidential and parliamentary elections from April 27 through May 9.

The number of Turkish citizens living abroad who voted in the parliamentary and presidential elections in Türkiye amounted to 1.8 million people.

In general, 3.4 million people had the right to vote among Turkish citizens living abroad.

Voting was held in 151 diplomatic missions of Türkiye in 73 countries of the world.