Despite minor issues, parliamentary and presidential electoral process in Türkiye going properly - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Despite minor issues, the parliamentary and presidential electoral process is going properly, Spokesperson for Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party of Türkiye (AK Party) Omer Celik said, Trend reports.

Türkiye is holding presidential and parliamentary elections today.

Turkish President, Head of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fatherland Union candidate Sinan Ogan and Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kilicdarogu stand as candidates in the elections.

In addition, 600 deputies in 87 constituencies will be elected to the Turkish Grand National Assembly. 24 parties and 151 independent candidates participate in the elections.

Türkiye has over 191,000 ballot boxes installed. There are 60,697,843 registered voters in the country. About 5 million of them are voting for the first time.

Voting will begin at 08:00 (GMT+3) and will last until 17:00 (GMT+3). Chairman of the Supreme Electoral Council (CEC) Ahmet Yener said that the preliminary results will be announced on the same day.