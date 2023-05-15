Election experience in Türkiye example for whole world - Turkish ruling party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Election experience in Türkiye is an example for the whole world, the press secretary of the ruling Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) Omar Celik said.

"There were no problems in the electoral process. At present, the Supreme Electoral Council of Türkiye takes a responsible approach to its work. If you look at the electoral table, you can see that Recep Tayyip Erdogan is ahead," he added.

Voting in Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections took place today.

Voting began at 08:00 local time and ended at 17:00.

Turkish President, Head of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fatherland Union candidate Sinan Ogan and Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kilicdarogu stand as candidates in the elections.