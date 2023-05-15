69.12 percent of votes counted in elections in Türkiye - Supreme Electoral Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. 69.12 percent of the votes were counted in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye, said the chairman of the Supreme Electoral Council Ahmet Yener, Trend reports.

Yener said there are no delays in the vote count.

Voting in Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections took place today.

Voting began at 08:00 local time and ended at 17:00.

Turkish President, Head of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fatherland Union candidate Sinan Ogan and Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kilicdarogu stand as candidates in the elections.