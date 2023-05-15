We got advantage in Turkish parliament - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. We got an advantage in the Turkish Parliament, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his address from the balcony of the headquarters of the ruling Justice and Development Party, Trend reports with reference TurkicWorld.

"Turkish citizens made decisions in a completely democratic way. I thank the citizens who took part in the vote, regardless of the result. We still don't know if the elections are over in the first round. Counting of votes abroad continues," he noted.

Voting in Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections took place today.

Voting began at 08:00 local time and ended at 17:00.

Turkish President, Head of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fatherland Union candidate Sinan Ogan and Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kilicdarogu stand as candidates in the elections.