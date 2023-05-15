91.93% of votes counted in elections in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. 91.93 percent of votes counted in Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections, said the chairman of the Supreme Electoral Council Ahmet Yener, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"According to these data, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.49 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.79 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.29 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.43 percent of the votes," he noted.

Voting in Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections took place today.

Voting began at 08:00 local time and ended at 17:00.

Turkish President, Head of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fatherland Union candidate Sinan Ogan and Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kilicdarogu stand as candidates in the elections.