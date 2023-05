BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. After the start of the counting of votes in the presidential elections in Türkiye, 98,61 percent of the ballot boxes have already been opened, Trend reports.

At the time of opening 98,61% of the ballot boxes, the current president of the republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is in the lead with 49,34% of the votes.

Kemal Kılıçdaroglu received 45%, Sinan Ogan - 5,23%, and Muharrem Ince - 0.43% of the votes.