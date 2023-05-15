Mass resignations take place in Turkish opposition during parliamentary and presidential elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. There are mass resignations in the Turkish opposition during the parliamentary and presidential elections in Türkiye, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

Members of the local organization of the Memleket party from Türkiye’s Sinop province collectively resigned. First, the candidate for deputy from the Memleket party, Hassan Corum, resigned, then the head of the province, Serdar Basagaoglu. Later a collective statement of the local organization of the party on resignation was distributed.

Candidates for deputies from the Memleket party said that the withdrawal of the presidential candidacy by the chairman of the party, Muharrem Ince, three days before the elections caused great volatility within the party.

The chairman of the Memleket party, Muharrem Ince, announced that he had withdrawn his candidacy from the presidential elections on May 11.

Mass resignations in the Memleket party began on May 13. The outgoing members of the party announced that they would support Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Justice and Development Party (AK Parti).