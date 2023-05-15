Türkiye to hold runoff presidential elections on May 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The presidential elections in Türkiye have been postponed for a second round, Chairman of the Turkish Supreme Electoral Council Ahmet Ener told reporters, Trend reports.

According to the election poll, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.50 percent of the vote, Kemal Kilicdaroglu44.89 percent, Sinan Ogan 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince 0.44 percent.

The two candidates with the highest number of votes in the first stage of the election will compete in the second round of voting on May 28.

On May 14, voting was held in Türkiye in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

In addition, 600 deputies in 87 constituencies will be elected to the Turkish Grand National Assembly. Totally, 24 parties and 151 independent candidates participate in the elections.

Türkiye has had over 191,000 ballot boxes installed. There have been over 60.6 million registered voters in the country. About five million of them voted for the first time.