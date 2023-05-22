Erdogan calls person attacking Turkish Consulate in New York terrorist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the US authorities to identify the "terrorist" who attacked the "Turkish Consulate" in New York, Trend reports.

The Turkish leader also demanded that the necessary measures must be taken in connection with the incident.

President Erdogan recalled that the security of the Turkish Consulate was entrusted to the US authorities.

Previously, an unidentified person attacked the Turkish Consulate in New York, where, among others, Türkiye's permanent mission to the UN and the country's consulate general in the American metropolis are located.

Turkish Consul General in New York Reyhan Ozgur said no one was injured in the incident. According to the diplomat, the building was damaged.