Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Turkish FM discuss with Egyptian colleague delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Türkiye Materials 14 November 2023 00:53 (UTC +04:00)
Turkish FM discuss with Egyptian colleague delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Samih Shoukry, Diplomatic sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

It is reported that an exchange of views took place during the meeting on possible steps to implement the decisions taken at the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, held on Saturday in Riyadh.

The ministers also discussed the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more