White House: Trump Intents to Name Mark Rosen as US Executive Director of IMF

29 March 2018 07:15 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate personnel to key administration posts, including that of the US executive director of the International Monetary Fund, the White House said in a release, Sputnik reported.

"Mark Rosen of Connecticut to be the United States Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund for a term of two years," the release said on Wednesday.

The White House pointed out that Rosen has more than 30 years of investment banking and mergers and acquisitions experience in emerging markets and around the world, with a focus on Latin America.

"Mr. Rosen is currently chairman of Latin America investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He has also held positions at Credit Suisse, UBS, and Barclays among others, and is a fluent Spanish speaker. He earned a MBA degree from the Harvard Business School and a MA in politics, philosophy, and economics from Oxford University," the release said.

The White House also announced John Rakolta of Michigan as the next ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Kyle McCarter of Illinois as the next ambassador to Kenya.

