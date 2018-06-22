At Least 8 Killed After US-Led Coalition Airstrikes in Deir Ez-Zor

22 June 2018 01:42 (UTC+04:00)

At least eight people were killed and many others were wounded on Thursday in a series of airstrikes by the US-led international coalition in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported.

According to SANA, the coalition airstrikes targeted the village of al-Sha'afa and destroyed a number of houses and infrastructure in addition to civilian casualties.

On Monday, The US-led coalition reportedly hit the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces in Al Bukamal area of the eastern Syrian Deir ez-Zor province, killing several Syrian servicemen and injuring others.

On Wednesday, Syrian government army and allied forces have reportedly fully liberated a nearly 1,000-square mile territory from the Daesh terrorist group to the east from Palmyra.

According to Sana news agency, the government forces have liberated a part of the desert between Homs and Deir ez-Zor provinces reaching the border with Iraq.

Last week, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that the Free Syrian Army and the US special operations forces were preparing a provocation with the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.

According to the Russian official, Free Syrian Army militants have already brought canisters with chlorine to a settlement in Deir ez-Zor to stage another "chemical" attack against civilians.

