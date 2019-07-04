Trump warns Iran: 'be careful with threats' as 'they can come back and bite you'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said earlier that starting on 7 July, Tehran’s uranium enrichment would exceed 3.67 percent and be further developed to a level Tehran requires, adding that the nation will take this step if nuclear deal signatories do not fulfill their obligations, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran should "be careful with the threats".

On 8 May, Iran announced that it was partially discontinuing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plane of Action (JCPOA). The decision came exactly a year after the United States fully withdrew from the nuclear agreement and reimposed wide-ranging sanctions on Iran. Tehran also gave the other nuclear deal signatories - China, the European Union, France, Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom - an ultimatum, giving them 60 days to shield Tehran from Washington's sanctions or else risk it further reducing its commitments. These 60 days end 7 July.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday that Tehran had exceeded the 300 kilograms (660 pounds) enriched uranium stockpile limit set out by the 2015 deal, a fact that was confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

