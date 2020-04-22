Delta posts loss for first quarter amid pandemic slowdown

US 22 April 2020 15:13 (UTC+04:00)
Delta posts loss for first quarter amid pandemic slowdown

Delta Air Lines Inc reported on Wednesday its first first-quarter loss in nine years and forecast a 90% decline in second-quarter revenue as the coronavirus crisis devastates air travel demand, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

In a matter of months, U.S. airlines like Delta have gone from expansion to survival, searching for ways to raise and save as much cash as possible in an environment where flight cancellations outnumber new bookings.

Atlanta-based Delta swung to a $534 million net loss in the first quarter that ended March 31, or a $0.84 loss per share, from a $730 million net profit a year earlier.

Total operating revenues fell 18% to $8.59 billion, with the airline burning $100 million per day at the end of March as it continued to operate previously-scheduled flights that were nearly empty.

The last time the airline posted a first-quarter loss was in March 2011, when it lost $318 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Between April and June, Delta is reducing its flight schedule by about 85%, including an 80% cut for domestic flights and 90% for international flights, which experts expect will be the slowest to recover.

The capacity cuts - in addition to other measures including executive pay reductions and unpaid leaves - should slow the airline’s daily cash burn to about $50 million by the end of June, it said, with total expenses also declining by about 50%, or $5 billion, in the second quarter.

Delta, the first U.S. airline to post first-quarter results, is among those receiving a government bailout meant to cover six months of payroll on the condition that it not lay off employees until October and retain a certain number of flights.

It received half of its $5.4 billion payroll aid on Monday; the remainder will arrive over April, May and June.

Between that money, cost-saving steps and capital raisings, Delta expects to end June with $10 billion in liquidity, up from $6 billion in March.

The airline is also considering applying for an additional $4.6 billion in secured government loans under the CARES Act, it said.

Airlines could benefit in the coming quarter from a recent plunge in oil prices, though with so few planes flying the impact may not be substantial.

Delta’s fuel expenses decreased 19% in the first quarter compared with a year earlier. It paid $1.81 per gallon, including a $29 million benefit from its refinery.

Delta has parked more than 650 aircraft in the midst of the crisis. Some of those jets may never fly again as airlines look to downsize and retire older planes.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia extends flight restrictions
Georgia extends flight restrictions
Volume of cargo transshipment from Venezuela via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed
Volume of cargo transshipment from Venezuela via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed
Georgian citizens return from Rome
Georgian citizens return from Rome
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran's Jam Petrochemical Company set record for polyethylene production Oil&Gas 16:13
Volume of cargo transshipped from Greece via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 15:56
President Ilham Aliyev: Our energy potential must be aligned with growing economic development Politics 15:44
Georgian bank to enter Uzbek market in summer Finance 15:44
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases, 42 patients recover Society 15:44
President Ilham Aliyev: AzerEnergy has ambitious plans, and I believe that as a result of consistent policy, all of them will be implemented Politics 15:34
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ranks second in the world in terms of accessibility of electricity Politics 15:31
Georgia extends flight restrictions Transport 15:31
New agricultural device created in Uzbekistan Business 15:31
President Ilham Aliyev: Any company interested in investing in Azerbaijan can submit its proposals and build new stations, invest and work with us Politics 15:22
UAE, Pakistan working on more repatriation flights for Pakistanis Arab World 15:17
Volume of cargo transshipment from Venezuela via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 15:14
Delta posts loss for first quarter amid pandemic slowdown US 15:13
Iran’s import of chemical products from Turkey down Turkey 15:10
Social burden of Azerbaijani agricultural workers to be lifted Finance 15:03
Azerbaijan among TOP-3 least coronavirus-affected energy exporters Finance 15:03
Uzbekistan increases its coal production Oil&Gas 14:53
Germany sees debt ratio rising to 75.25% of GDP this year Europe 14:51
Airports of Thailand expects passengers to decline by more than 50% Other News 14:51
Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry plans to reduce social insurance burden for some employees Finance 14:51
Azercell suspends service fee for Paycell! ICT 14:50
Georgia increases export of flours, meals, pellets to Turkey Business 14:38
Hassan Rouhani talks Iran's oil-related losses due to low prices Oil&Gas 14:37
Iran reveals volume of wheat purchased from farmers Business 14:37
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 in Iran Iran 14:26
Iran's fight with coronavirus not over yet - Rouhani Iran 14:23
IRGC: Iran looking at the world from space today Iran 14:19
Georgian citizens return from Rome Transport 14:18
Uzbekistan starts construction of hydropower plant in Syrdarya region Oil&Gas 14:16
Turkmenistan preparing banana seeds for autumn Business 14:15
Georgia increases ferroalloys export to Turkey Business 14:15
All business entities may be provided with tax holidays in Azerbaijan Finance 14:10
Benefits for micro-entrepreneurs envisaged in Azerbaijan Finance 14:09
Laric Chemical company in Azerbaijan eyes to launch exports of disinfectants Business 14:05
UN praises Georgia’s steps in fight against coronavirus Georgia 14:05
Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry proposes to reduce tax rate Finance 14:03
Production of steel increases in Iran Business 13:54
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 13:38
Iran announces size of greenhouse area to be commissioned Business 13:35
Gold still holds lead in Uzbekistan's exports Finance 13:22
Kazakhstan reveals revenues from coastal cargo transportation Transport 13:19
Prices can go to unprecedented low levels even for Brent Oil&Gas 13:08
Turkmenistan talks foreign policy achievements for Q12020 Turkmenistan 13:08
Cargo transshipment volume from France via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 13:07
Kazakhstan’s Oil Construction Company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 13:06
Tax benefits in coronavirus-affected areas proposed in Azerbaijan Finance 12:58
Iran reveals volume of red meat production Business 12:53
News Blaze: Iran’s tentacles scattered around Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh Economy 12:52
Georgia ready to provide alternative platform for doing business Business 12:52
Total short-term liabilities of Azerbaijani leading insurers disclosed Economy 12:43
Capacity of Iranian ports for loading oil products to increase Oil&Gas 12:29
Businesses most affected by COVID-19 in Azerbaijan may be exempt from property, land taxes Finance 12:22
Volume of deals concluded at Uzbek Commodity Exchange increases Business 12:10
Kazakhstan looks to increase cargo transportation via river transport Transport 11:58
Georgia to unveil anti-crisis economic recovery plan Business 11:58
Enagas sees increase in net profit in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 11:45
Fifth patient dies from COVID-19 in Georgia Georgia 11:44
Iran launches first military satellite into orbit Politics 11:39
Iraq doesn’t rule out additional measures by oil producing countries Oil&Gas 11:28
Uzbekistan expands cooperation with France in trade, economic spheres Business 11:25
National Iranian Oil Company: Price of Iranian crude oil has nothing to do with WTI Oil&Gas 11:21
Kazakhstan's import of electrical goods from Turkey up in 1Q2020 Turkey 11:15
Russia increases import of Turkish chemicals Turkey 11:14
China reports 30 new coronavirus cases in mainland, up from day earlier Other News 11:13
Uzbek Tax Committee continues to return VAT to country's enterprises Finance 11:11
Three suggestions from IEA to balance oil market Oil&Gas 11:03
Uzbekistan decreases diesel fuel production in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 11:03
Number of Georgian companies registered in Turkey increases Turkey 10:57
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 10:56
Turkmen energy ministry to hold tender for supply of rolled metal products Tenders 10:54
Baku Higher Oil School starts accepting students for MBA program Society 10:49
Azerbaijani expert talks recent WTI price collapse Oil&Gas 10:48
Cushing storage tanks could reach capacity by mid-May: WoodMac Oil&Gas 10:41
COVID-19 cases up in Georgia Georgia 10:38
Joint letter to EU: Focus on renewable energy, decarbonized gas in post-coronavirus period Oil&Gas 10:28
Police department of Turkey’s Tokat province opens tender to buy gasoline, fuel oil Turkey 10:27
Foreign trade turnover decreases in Uzbekistan Business 10:13
Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on April 22 Finance 10:03
Oil price crash has little effect on Iran Oil&Gas 10:02
Oil prices tumble on demand collapse, Brent at 1999 lows Oil&Gas 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 22 Finance 09:51
Uzbekistan reveals coronavirus statistics as of April 22 Uzbekistan 09:50
Iranian currency rates for April 22 Finance 09:48
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Azerbaijan offers oil producers outside OPEC+ to make commitments Oil&Gas 09:31
Uzbekistan to expand its fishing industry Business 09:27
Uzbekistan to cooperate with Malaysia's largest Internet provider ICT 09:04
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,237 to 145,694 Europe 08:49
China's daily air passenger numbers up 7.9% in April vs March -aviation regulator Transport 08:10
Japan's Nagasaki confirms 33 coronavirus cases on cruise ship docked for repairs Other News 07:32
48 killed in DR Congo heavy rain Other News 06:45
Facebook invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio ICT 05:56
China says Australia parroting Trump with coronavirus criticism Other News 05:11
North Korean media silent on Kim's whereabouts as speculation on health rages Other News 04:24
Portugal announces 25-mln-euro measures for virus-hit startups Europe 03:32
COVID-19 cases in Belarus rise to 6,723 Other News 02:43
U.S. Senate approves nearly $500 billion more for coronavirus bailout Finance 01:58
US’ TAC Intl. Filmfest. to host two Iranian documentaries Society 01:11
Victim toll in Canada's worst mass shooting rises to 23: police Europe 00:25
Coronavirus death toll in the Netherlands near 4,000 Europe 00:11
All news