4 confirmed dead after business jet crashes in California

Four people were confirmed dead after a business jet crashed into heavy wood and burst into flames in Truckee, a town in Northern California, according to the notification issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to FAA, the plane, a Bombardier CL 600 jet, crashed Monday noon when the pilot was trying to land at the Truckee Tahoe Airport, killing two flight crew members and two passengers on board.

"The Twin Turbo Jet CHALLENGER 605 aircraft was on approach for landing to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it impacted heavily treed terrain adjacent to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport along Reynolds Way. No structures or persons on the ground were impacted or harmed in the crash," Truckee Tahoe Airport tweeted after the accident.

The authority also said there was smoke and haze from the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County at the time, but it was not enough to restrict aircraft from flying.

Some witnesses described the crash to local KCRA 3 news channel, saying they noticed the plane moments before the crash as its left wing dipped and made a sharp right turn.

"Sounded like two dump trucks hitting each other at 100 miles per hour," said Eric Conklin, who runs a mobile home park across the street. "A large boom; felt like an earthquake in the house."